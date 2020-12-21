 Hunt and Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hunt and Jones

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
8,131
Reaction score
8,102
Location
New Jersey
I can't say enough about how Robert Hunt and Brandon Jones have developed since the start of the season.

Robert Hunt has been stellar at RT. His play against New England was his best of the season. He looks to have made the adjustment to the pros. He ain't perfect, but ill take his aggressive style and workman like approach.

Brandon Jones was well thought of at the time he was drafted. He's since confirmed what many expected. He's acclimated himself quite nicely into Miami's secondary. He is a smart and heady player, as well as, a very aggressive and a sure tackler. Jones has outperformed his draft status and looks to be a cornerstone piece to Miami's puzzle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom