Hunt and Jones

I can't say enough about how Robert Hunt and Brandon Jones have developed since the start of the season.



Robert Hunt has been stellar at RT. His play against New England was his best of the season. He looks to have made the adjustment to the pros. He ain't perfect, but ill take his aggressive style and workman like approach.



Brandon Jones was well thought of at the time he was drafted. He's since confirmed what many expected. He's acclimated himself quite nicely into Miami's secondary. He is a smart and heady player, as well as, a very aggressive and a sure tackler. Jones has outperformed his draft status and looks to be a cornerstone piece to Miami's puzzle.