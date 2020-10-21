Hunt Game #2

Haven't had the chance to take a detailed look at Hunt's game tape from sunday, but wondering if anybody else has.



From the little bit that I saw from the first half, Hunt seemed to get pushed around a bit, and definitely looked off balance and confused at times. Of course this is highly expected from a rookie, just thought maybe he was half a step back compared to game one.



This is subject to a more thorough review, however. Would appreciate any insight from those that had a real good look at our future right tackle. Cheers.