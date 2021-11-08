Hunter Long…Inactive

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 23,077
- Reaction score
- 17,637
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Again. Why?!?!? 1-7 coming into the Houston game. Probably going to lose Gesicki next year. Smythe and Shaheen are JAGs. What does Miami have to lose? Can we please get some run on Long? They can’t give him a handful of snaps a game?
Its like them trading for Greg Little only to have him inactive every single week.
