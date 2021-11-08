 Hunter Long…Inactive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hunter Long…Inactive

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Again. Why?!?!? 1-7 coming into the Houston game. Probably going to lose Gesicki next year. Smythe and Shaheen are JAGs. What does Miami have to lose? Can we please get some run on Long? They can’t give him a handful of snaps a game?

Its like them trading for Greg Little only to have him inactive every single week.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Only thing i can think of is to help him heal from that injury he suffered in camp?

Otherwise i genuinely dont know… now way he can be worse than smythe and shaheen.
 
joenhre

joenhre

I've given up trying to figure out why Grier and Flores do the things they do. All I know is there appears to be nothing logical about most of it. We see the results on the field. 2-7, one of the worst teams in the league. Maybe the next coaching staff will actually give guys like Long a chance to play. Would be nice to see him on the field in a season that is already lost like this one.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Flores is a pain in the a$$. And his dumb Belichick style cloak and dagger crap is even more stupid.

Hey Flores, no one is trying to steal your super awesome Jedi mind trick coaching sleuths.....because you're terrible and have won nothing.
 
Manning

Manning

If they don’t resign geiseki who is the best player on the field they are stupider that I thought. And that’s saying something
 
