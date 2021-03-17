 Hunter wants out of ... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hunter wants out of ...

Minnesota

Injured last year and didn't play a down, but on a cheap contract for what other pass rushers are getting. Probably would have to restructure to get him, so can we fit him in at say 15m per.

55 sacks in 5 years of playing (78 games)

Interested?
 
I gotta think it would take 18 and a massive deal to get him. Probably too pricey, and I’m not too sure he’s a scheme fit. He’s probably the kind of guy who can play in any scheme but he’s primarily been a 4-3 end
 
Not outbidding anyone, I’m only in if I’m winning the deal.

I am not looking to save anyone from a bad situation, I’m looking to make that situation worse for other teams. If that makes sense.

That’s just my mentality right now.
 
The Ghost said:
Not outbidding anyone, I’m only in if I’m winning the deal.

I am not looking to save anyone from a bad situation, I’m looking to make that situation worse for other teams. If that makes sense.

That’s just my mentality right now.
Makes perfect sense to me and the way it should be.
 
The Ghost said:
Not outbidding anyone, I’m only in if I’m winning the deal.

I am not looking to save anyone from a bad situation, I’m looking to make that situation worse for other teams. If that makes sense.

That’s just my mentality right now.
💯💯💯
 
Hunter is risky!! He had herniated disk in his neck and he is looking for a big contract.
 
circumstances said:
Hunter Henry is going to want out of NE once he sees Cam throwing the ball up close.
bruh GIF
 
