Hunter wants out of ...

42March
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2018
- Messages
- 48
- Reaction score
- 46
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Perth, Western Australia
Minnesota
Injured last year and didn't play a down, but on a cheap contract for what other pass rushers are getting. Probably would have to restructure to get him, so can we fit him in at say 15m per.
55 sacks in 5 years of playing (78 games)
Interested?
