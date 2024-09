“One thing that has been supremely obvious to the team since he got here is he started multiple and many big games and as a quarterback, understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates, take the place of somebody else and assert their own personality and their own skill set and their own traits within the offense and lead people. “We’ve been very high on Snoop, high enough to give him a roster spot on the 53. Those are few and far between with sight unseen. His maturation has been expedited by him. He’s done an impressive job assimilating into the locker room.”“Everyone knows he can run,” McDaniel said. “I think everyone can know he can pass. He does a good job at both. I’ve always valued a quarterback with legs. The ability to make plays is a broad, overarching statement. You can do it in a multiple of ways. I’m expecting him to be comfortable making plays in various ways. I see him being able to utilize his skill sets within the frame work of the offense.”Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article291684285.html#storylink=cpy Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article291684285.html#storylink=cpy