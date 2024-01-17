 Hunts contract projection | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we dont sign hunt, why are we extending tua? Pay him whatever he wants and let wilkins walk
 
$17.5M per year seems really high… Hunt is average to above average at best. He seemed phenomenal in past years because the rest of OL was so bad, but he isn’t a pro bowl level player. That would tie him for #5 OG salaries for 2024.

He graded #47 according to PFF in 2023 and only smidge higher than Cotton at #49 and Wynn at #50.

$17.5M may be asking price but Hunt should get $15M or lower on Market imo.

I would want to, but can we - If it is between him or Gink or Wilkins, he might have to go
We may be able to live without Wilkins, not that I’d like it but we gotta pay someone. The D has a lot of players to fill in. However, Tua is not an elite QB, he needs all the help he can get to play well. So if we’re keeping Tua then I wana sign every good offensive player we can get our hands on and surround Tua with them. God knows he needs it. And based on Fangio’s rep, let him figure out the D with what he’s got
 
