Hunts contract projection

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 24,648
- Reaction score
- 64,820
- Location
New Jersey
Are we buying or selling?
We may be able to live without Wilkins, not that I’d like it but we gotta pay someone. The D has a lot of players to fill in. However, Tua is not an elite QB, he needs all the help he can get to play well. So if we’re keeping Tua then I wana sign every good offensive player we can get our hands on and surround Tua with them. God knows he needs it. And based on Fangio’s rep, let him figure out the D with what he’s gotI would want to, but can we - If it is between him or Gink or Wilkins, he might have to go
