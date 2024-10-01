Hyde: Dolphins embarrassment begins at the top

Dave Hyde: Master of the Obvious
Will they get a more proven quarterback? Build an offensive line? Find how to get the tight end into the offense?
All that should have been on the table last February when big decisions were made.
That’s the too-easy take. Any starting quarterback is valuable. Tua is good. Everyone knows that. He’s also fragile, a couple steps from great and presents a lingering where-does-this-go question for the organization.
Besides, the larger truth is this offense has played one good quarter (the fourth quarter against Jacksonville in the opener) over the past seven games, dating back to last season — regardless of who was playing quarterback. Tua played in five of those games, too. They haven’t scored more than 20 points in any of them.
On top of that, it's a culture problem.This is not a backup QB problem. No QB could win with this team's oline. And the playcalling has not helped to show otherwise.
I hate this, so much. Only because it sounds 100% plausible.Just wait until January:
"I wish Mike the best in his future endeavors, he's a brilliant young man, and i have full faith and confidence in Chris to find the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, for the third time now, and get this team to a competitive level that our fanbase deserves."