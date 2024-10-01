 Hyde: Dolphins embarrassment begins at the top | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hyde: Dolphins embarrassment begins at the top

"This is the season McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier built. They didn’t value the backup quarterback position even when it looked like a problem in training camp. They chuckled at media who wondered about the offensive line, yet are afraid to run the ball into that line."
 
"They built a so-comfortable culture around a team that had won nothing of consequence in a way that contributed to this tofu-soft product. New, unnecessary contracts to make everyone happy. Days off from practice as part of the environment. Trusting players to work harder and so not doing traditional stuff like running sprints. Working in a way that veteran Calais Campbell said the word was practices were, “easy,” when he asked players before signing here (they did do more practice repetitions, he said)."

Hyde pulling no punches today! I LOVE IT!!!
 
All that folded into McDaniel’s new-NFL idea of calling players his, “teammates.” Players like Tua Tagovailoa went the extra step. They said it was “their team, not Mike’s.”

"Tyler Huntley, in town for two weeks, taking questions from the media after Monday’s tragi-comedy while Hill went out the back door without taking questions. That’s not the problem, of course. It’s just a sign of them."
 
"Sweeps? End runs? McDaniel called each on fourth down Monday night. Each failed. He evidently didn’t trust running up the middle, like the Titans did all night. The Dolphins are just 4-for-30 in converting third and fourth downs the past two games."
 
Truth bombs:

Will they get a more proven quarterback? Build an offensive line? Find how to get the tight end into the offense?

All that should have been on the table last February when big decisions were made.
That’s the too-easy take. Any starting quarterback is valuable. Tua is good. Everyone knows that. He’s also fragile, a couple steps from great and presents a lingering where-does-this-go question for the organization.

Besides, the larger truth is this offense has played one good quarter (the fourth quarter against Jacksonville in the opener) over the past seven games, dating back to last season — regardless of who was playing quarterback. Tua played in five of those games, too. They haven’t scored more than 20 points in any of them.
This is not a backup QB problem. No QB could win with this team's oline. And the playcalling has not helped to show otherwise.
 
On top of that, it's a culture problem.

Grier has been allowed to stay so long, without winning anything, not one person in the front office even knows what a winning football teams culture is supposed to look like.
 
Starting QB that is prone to missing games. We all know it. Fans, coaches, pundits know it so what do the Front office do? Thompson and White as backups. Neither with a track record of winning games or being reliable. If you pay top dollar on WRs you better made sure you have somebody that can step in and at least be servicable and get the ball to them.
Don't start with me with the O-Line.
 
Just wait until January:
"I wish Mike the best in his future endeavors, he's a brilliant young man, and i have full faith and confidence in Chris to find the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, for the third time now, and get this team to a competitive level that our fanbase deserves."
 
The lack of practice seems obvious watching the games.

And they sub Hill out a lot. Sure, no one plays 100% of the snaps outside of the QB and OL, but Ceedee Lamb plays around 85% of the snaps to start this year-and he skipped all of TC/PS, yet Hill has been in the late 60-mid 70's% snap counts.
Is this due to conditioning, or just waiving a white flag to the defense that our best playmaker/deep threat isn't on the field? Hell, keep him out there as a dummy to keep the safety honest.

It's depressing to see the Lions and then see Miami. Sure, Campbell may of grown as a coach under Payton, and he has a good OC, but that team looks like all 46 guys who dress play at 100%.

Week 1 they were looking like ass before that key forced fumble by Holland. They ate the cheese this offseason.
 
I hate this, so much. Only because it sounds 100% plausible.
 
