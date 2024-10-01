Hyde: Dolphins embarrassment begins at the top

The lack of practice seems obvious watching the games.



And they sub Hill out a lot. Sure, no one plays 100% of the snaps outside of the QB and OL, but Ceedee Lamb plays around 85% of the snaps to start this year-and he skipped all of TC/PS, yet Hill has been in the late 60-mid 70's% snap counts.

Is this due to conditioning, or just waiving a white flag to the defense that our best playmaker/deep threat isn't on the field? Hell, keep him out there as a dummy to keep the safety honest.



It's depressing to see the Lions and then see Miami. Sure, Campbell may of grown as a coach under Payton, and he has a good OC, but that team looks like all 46 guys who dress play at 100%.



Week 1 they were looking like ass before that key forced fumble by Holland. They ate the cheese this offseason.