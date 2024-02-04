 Hyde: Fangio was critical of the offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hyde: Fangio was critical of the offense

Casas9425

Casas9425

Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
5,330
Reaction score
2,900
Fangio wasn’t shy about stating that the offense didn’t carry its weight at the end of the season as the coaching staff heard over and over again.



www.sun-sentinel.com

Dave Hyde: Do Dolphins have a problem with professionalism as Fangio suggests?

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have to get the answer to the question Fangio left them. Maybe hiring a new defensive coordinator is just a first step this offseason.
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com
 
So the offense gave up 14 points with 4 minutes to go during the Titans game? Sounds like some Flores excuse BS to me.
 
i read the article. the title of this thread is a bit misleading. although the article mentions fangio was critical of the offense, it is one sentence, and never substantiated. it is mostly about the defense, and the fact that those guys like to party, and all the stuff that ron jaworski said, who is viewed as a proxy for fangio. the article then goes on to ask if the dolphins have a cultural problem and the guys don't work hard enough and focus
 
Already sick of this old timer whining like his stuff don't stink. His defense isn't impressive at all. His style of defense won't allow for the offense to have any time to execute. They get shredded for 5-8 min every drive.

Overrated.
 
Casas9425 said:
Fangio wasn’t shy about stating that the offense didn’t carry its weight at the end of the season as the coaching staff heard over and over again.



www.sun-sentinel.com

Dave Hyde: Do Dolphins have a problem with professionalism as Fangio suggests?

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have to get the answer to the question Fangio left them. Maybe hiring a new defensive coordinator is just a first step this offseason.
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com
Click to expand...
He should have been critical of the offense. It was terrible in the Buffalo, tenn, kc (both), Baltimore, and Dallas games
 
phinsforlife said:
i read the article. the title of this thread is a bit misleading. although the article mentions fangio was critical of the offense, it is one sentence, and never substantiated. it is mostly about the defense, and the fact that those guys like to party, and all the stuff that ron jaworski said, who is viewed as a proxy for fangio. the article then goes on to ask if the dolphins have a cultural problem and the guys don't work hard enough and focus
Click to expand...
So the OP spun the narrative.

Color me surprised.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom