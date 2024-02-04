Hyde: Fangio was critical of the offense

Casas9425
Fangio wasn’t shy about stating that the offense didn’t carry its weight at the end of the season as the coaching staff heard over and over again.
Dave Hyde: Do Dolphins have a problem with professionalism as Fangio suggests?
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have to get the answer to the question Fangio left them. Maybe hiring a new defensive coordinator is just a first step this offseason.
