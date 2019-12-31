Hyde: Flores hates Rosen’s work ethic and personality

If true, that’s not good news for Rosen. Look for Rosen to be dealt for a 3rd rounder sometime before or during the draft.
 
I buy it. One thing I reiterated time and time again in regards to Rosen was that he must become a football junkie and eat, breathe, **** football in order to ever make it. At some point, you just have to be a football player when it comes right down to it.

A lot of guys are talented at certain things - like being gifted standing there throwing a football - but they aren't good football players. I've seen it all my life.

Rosen looks good from a distance....to GM's. It's difficult to really see what the issue is until you get to know him like a coach does. Then you run for the hills.
 
I gotta say, someone kept telling my head was going to explode when Rosen starts next season, I feel much better about my life expectancy now... :lol:
 
I don't know, my guess is that it was more of a case of Flores not liking how Rosen handles situations when things go bad. Did like his body language or his general demeanor in those situation. It showed when Rosen played too. When given decent time, small sample size, Rosen looked ok. When things got rough he folded. Partly to be expected with rookies/young qbs, but Rosen have struggled in some areas more than normal for a young qb. Fitzpatrick seems to keep positiive and grinding regardless of the situation and really plays one drive at a time. Regardless of the score Fitzpatrick plays like his team is down 7 and needs to score on this drive to win.
 
A 3rd rounder?

After being treated like a stepchild for a whole season, we'd be damn lucky to get a 5th for him. I'd like for him to go to another team and blossom, like most players who leave Miami do.
 
Gives you a young/raw talent that at worse is a cheap backup at qb. I don't see the point in releasing rosen and then spending more money on a cheaper backup. Sure Miami will likely draft a qb this year, but for example it wouldn't be horrible to go into 2021 with Tua and Rosen as the qbs on the roster.
 
Wow, the guy who played football all his life, but never bothered to learn how to identify a middle linebacker on his own without being coached to do it has no work ethic?

Who knew?!

This comes as quite a shock to me and plenty of people on this forums that maybe the guy just sucks...
 
Kids 22 with lots of talent and upside. Great opportunity for

Flores to be a top shelf motivator instructor mentor what

ever is needed! Beyond that Dave Hyde remains trapped

somewhere back in the 90s so no biggie.

:woot:
 
This may not bode well for Herbert.
Apparently, There has been questions about wether he loves FB and is willing to go the extra mile.
 
