Hyde: Flores hates Rosen’s work ethic and personality

I buy it. One thing I reiterated time and time again in regards to Rosen was that he must become a football junkie and eat, breathe, **** football in order to ever make it. At some point, you just have to be a football player when it comes right down to it.



A lot of guys are talented at certain things - like being gifted standing there throwing a football - but they aren't good football players. I've seen it all my life.



Rosen looks good from a distance....to GM's. It's difficult to really see what the issue is until you get to know him like a coach does. Then you run for the hills.