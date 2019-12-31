Hyde: Flores hates Rosen’s work ethic and personality

If you don't want to play him...release him or trade him. Keeping him on does what?Dave Hyde said it this morning on WQAM. Says Flores soured on Rosen as early as OTA’s.
A 3rd rounder?If true, that’s not good news for Rosen. Look for Rosen to be dealt for a 3rd rounder sometime before or during the draft.
Keep the legend going so some other team falls in the trap reaching for the bait.If you don't want to play him...release him or trade him. Keeping him on does what?
Gives you a young/raw talent that at worse is a cheap backup at qb. I don't see the point in releasing rosen and then spending more money on a cheaper backup. Sure Miami will likely draft a qb this year, but for example it wouldn't be horrible to go into 2021 with Tua and Rosen as the qbs on the roster.If you don't want to play him...release him or trade him. Keeping him on does what?
This may not bode well for Herbert.I buy it. One thing I reiterated time and time again in regards to Rosen was that he must become a football junkie and eat, breathe, **** football in order to ever make it. At some point, you just have to be a football player when it comes right down to it.
A lot of guys are talented at certain things - like being gifted standing there throwing a football - but they aren't good football players. I've seen it all my life.
Rosen looks good from a distance....to GM's. It's difficult to really see what the issue is until you get to know him like a coach does. Then you run for the hills.