Hyde: Pairing Sean Payton and Tom Brady was the Dolphins big plan, it was derailed by Flores lawsuit

Dave Hyde confirms the rumors. Payton and Brady were coming to Miami until the Flo lawsuit derailed the plan.

Dave Hyde: Pairing Tom Brady and Sean Payton was the Dolphins’ big plan — until Flores’ lawsuit ruined it

Team owner Steve Ross planned to land Tom Brady as quarterback and Sean Payton as coach, but instead hired a first-time coach Mike McDaniel and endorsed Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback. But the Dolphins' what-might-have-been file over the past two decades of missed players and mistimed decisions...
I would have divorced the Dolphins if this happened. Our number one enemy playing for the Dolphins?! F*ck that.
 
Cant read it unless subscribed, and cant open in private window.

But man, OP, youve probably been chomping at the bit to finally get to post this "confirmation"

Which, I was curious enough about to try to re read these rumors and see if there was actually anything new or if Hyde was just repeating the same ol same ol. Not sure why he is the guy to have the real story, but hey the narrative is what you want it to be
 
