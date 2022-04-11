Hyde: Pairing Sean Payton and Tom Brady was the Dolphins big plan, it was derailed by Flores lawsuit

Dave Hyde confirms the rumors. Payton and Brady were coming to Miami until the Flo lawsuit derailed the plan.
Dave Hyde: Pairing Tom Brady and Sean Payton was the Dolphins’ big plan — until Flores’ lawsuit ruined it
Team owner Steve Ross planned to land Tom Brady as quarterback and Sean Payton as coach, but instead hired a first-time coach Mike McDaniel and endorsed Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback. But the Dolphins' what-might-have-been file over the past two decades of missed players and mistimed decisions...
www.orlandosentinel.com