Hyde: Stephen Ross is a failure

Casas9425

Casas9425

As playoff teams meet, the Dolphins sit on the couch for the 23rd straight year. Stephen Ross has owned the team for 15 years and has never won a playoff game.

www.sun-sentinel.com

Dave Hyde: Today’s a day Dolphins fans have lived before

It's 23 years without a Dolphins playoff win now. Twenty-three. That's Michael Jordan's number. It's a Psalm. It shouldn't be the years a once-proud franchise has to walk through the cobwebs …
He hired Parcells and Saban, both screwed us over
 
