Hyde: Stephen Ross is a failure

As playoff teams meet, the Dolphins sit on the couch for the 23rd straight year. Stephen Ross has owned the team for 15 years and has never won a playoff game.
Dave Hyde: Today’s a day Dolphins fans have lived before
It’s 23 years without a Dolphins playoff win now. Twenty-three. That’s Michael Jordan’s number. It’s a Psalm. It shouldn’t be the years a once-proud franchise has to walk through the cobwebs …
