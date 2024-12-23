 Hyde: Who’s accountable for this disappointing season? Ross’ clownish behavior suggests it’s no one | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hyde: Who’s accountable for this disappointing season? Ross’ clownish behavior suggests it’s no one

Not going to click on that but ultimately... I sort of don't care what happens with Grier, he's very average, they could probably do better with someone else as they could do worse... I literally don't have the knowledge to make any kind of informed opinion on this.

I do think firing Mike is a bad move, if you're going to hire a first time HC, you need to let it play out a little and despite everything people hate about his work, his results have been pretty much top of the line compared to other HCs at that stage in their career...
 
I am one of the most positive posters I believe on this site, always thinking the glass is half full. That story irks me like crazy. Beating an injury plagued 49ers team should have been a pat on the back behind closed doors if anything at all. I know many want McD and or Grier gone soon but I do not care one way or another if either is gone next year. I just want Ross to sell the team NOW. I am glad he enjoys the Fins and owns them and has a box and Waddles to his friends when Waddle gets a TD. None of that matters if he also is instilling a winning culture and successful one. The evidence is he has not, he has hurt the team with tampering and who knows with Flores. He just is too apparent and too much at times. I do not even know most teams owners and rarely see them when watching Fins games if they are not Jerry Jones (bigger idiot) or that Patriots guy. Who owns the Bills/ Steelers/ Ravens/ Chiefs ..... I am not sure because they are not as apparent as Ross and all have the right to be more so.
 
The writing has been on the wall since the end of last season. McD was never going anywhere anytime soon. I mean if losing the division when up 3 with 4 games left gets an extension hard to know what gets you fired.

Then add in the easy excuse Tua got hurt so it wouldn’t be fair to McD. I really think Ross plans on running it back as currently structured in the FO and Coaching staff.
 
I quite liked the article. His point is asking what the standards are for the team.




“It’s one of my favorite sports moments, memories of my life,” McDaniel told his players in the locker room.

That pedestrian win?

The Heat’s Pat Riley said he wouldn’t get “warm fuzzies” after losing in the Eastern Conference finals a few years back. The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers won their first playoff series in a quarter-century a few years back and re-made their coaching staff because their system wasn’t good enough.


Once upon a time, the Dolphins set the standard for South Florida sports. Now the owner throws a fist in the air and tosses the coach a game ball for getting to 7-8 with a flickering chance of the playoffs. He’s ready to run the GM’s six years of nothing into a seventh year.


It’s Ross’s team, his call. But he needs to tell fans why this is where he’s setting the bar.”
 
