Hyde: Who’s accountable for this disappointing season? Ross’ clownish behavior suggests it’s no one

Not going to click on that but ultimately... I sort of don't care what happens with Grier, he's very average, they could probably do better with someone else as they could do worse... I literally don't have the knowledge to make any kind of informed opinion on this.
I do think firing Mike is a bad move, if you're going to hire a first time HC, you need to let it play out a little and despite everything people hate about his work, his results have been pretty much top of the line compared to other HCs at that stage in their career...