Hyde: Who’s accountable for this disappointing season? Ross’ clownish behavior suggests it’s no one

I am one of the most positive posters I believe on this site, always thinking the glass is half full. That story irks me like crazy. Beating an injury plagued 49ers team should have been a pat on the back behind closed doors if anything at all. I know many want McD and or Grier gone soon but I do not care one way or another if either is gone next year. I just want Ross to sell the team NOW. I am glad he enjoys the Fins and owns them and has a box and Waddles to his friends when Waddle gets a TD. None of that matters if he also is instilling a winning culture and successful one. The evidence is he has not, he has hurt the team with tampering and who knows with Flores. He just is too apparent and too much at times. I do not even know most teams owners and rarely see them when watching Fins games if they are not Jerry Jones (bigger idiot) or that Patriots guy. Who owns the Bills/ Steelers/ Ravens/ Chiefs ..... I am not sure because they are not as apparent as Ross and all have the right to be more so.