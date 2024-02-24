Hyde's Ten Not-So-Simple Ways to Solve the Miami Dolphins this offseason

AMakados10
Link to Dave Hyde's Article: https://www.yahoo.com/sports/dave-hyde-ten-not-simple-013500920.htmlarticle
I don't post many threads but this article had some very interesting supporting points that I wanted to share. A few notable ones are below:
Point 1, keep your draft picks. "They [Dolphins] already have the least draft capital over a three-year period in league history." Yikes, what a complete reversal of building through the draft.
Point 5, the Christian Wilkins mess. " They’re [Dolphins] investing a fortune in the defensive line. Consider new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver coached seven defensive linemen at Baltimore last year whose total cost was $18.4 million — less than Wilkins would make on the tag. Baltimore made the AFC championship game, too."
Point 8, find a Tight End - and a role for one. "The Dolphins were the only team without a touchdown from a tight end last year." Dolphins tied for 4th with 30 passing touchdowns last seasons.
