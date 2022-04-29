Hype Fins Fanbase

Nugtron
In my 20+ years of prioritizing the Fins over most thing in my life, I have never seen the fan base as pumped as they are right now...Keep it up, optimism is contagious, you can tell the players sense it too.
Do it every year, it's healthy for the soul. Negativity also spreads, don't put that on people.
