Hypothetical offseason trade?

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

This trade isn’t realistic probably would never happen for a multitude of reasons but I’m just curious if anyone would consider this trade?

Saquon Barkely for our first this year and a 2 next year.

Coming off a torn ACL, is gonna need a big contract, and we’d have to give up premium picks to get him. On paper its a horrible trade, but man would it be fun to see him in Miami.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

You should’ve stopped typing after the first 8 words
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Agreed, would love to see him in a Fins uniform, but no way no how would I give up that much to get him - even if he wasn’t hurt.

Dolphins still have too many holes to fill.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

WhuchyoutalkinboutWILLIS

You don’t sign big contracts with other teams RBs. You draft em every four years and churn and burn them.
CBA280E4-471C-4462-A65A-592A4C853DE0.jpeg
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Geez dude, I dont want to be rude but why in the effing lord would we do this or why would you want to do such a dumb thing?
 
warren4prez

No way man. RB doesn't have the same value anymore. If you notice most teams are using a 2 back system. Barkley is good but he is coming off an ACL injury and you want us to trade a 1st and 2nd for him.
 
