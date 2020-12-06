Hypothetical offseason trade?

Swollcolb
This trade isn’t realistic probably would never happen for a multitude of reasons but I’m just curious if anyone would consider this trade?
Saquon Barkely for our first this year and a 2 next year.
Coming off a torn ACL, is gonna need a big contract, and we’d have to give up premium picks to get him. On paper its a horrible trade, but man would it be fun to see him in Miami.
