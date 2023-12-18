 hypothetical question for ya... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

hypothetical question for ya...

Jeep

Jeep

Premium Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2002
Messages
2,547
Reaction score
205
Age
15
Location
Sunnyvale, CA
With the way the Bills destroyed the Cowboys this week... and with the way the playoff scenario is playing out, it is very possible we'll have a decision to make going into week 18...

The Dolphins will host the Bills in weeks 18... Lets assume the playoff scenario is this... We win, we clinch the East, get home field, but have to host the Bills the following week... or.... we lose, go on the road and play another lesser quality playoff team..

Which do you root for?
 
Jeep said:
With the way the Bills destroyed the Cowboys this week... and with the way the playoff scenario is playing out, it is very possible we'll have a decision to make going into week 18...

The Dolphins will host the Bills in weeks 18... Lets assume the playoff scenario is this... We win, we clinch the East, get home field, but have to host the Bills the following week... or.... we lose, go on the road and play another lesser quality playoff team..

Which do you root for?
Click to expand...
Win out and get the 1 seed, that's all I can think of.......
 
Jeep said:
With the way the Bills destroyed the Cowboys this week... and with the way the playoff scenario is playing out, it is very possible we'll have a decision to make going into week 18...

The Dolphins will host the Bills in weeks 18... Lets assume the playoff scenario is this... We win, we clinch the East, get home field, but have to host the Bills the following week... or.... we lose, go on the road and play another lesser quality playoff team..

Which do you root for?
Click to expand...
Sorry man, you are gonna get destroyed for this. I won't gang on, but good luck.
 
Anticipation Popcorn GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom