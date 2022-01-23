Hypothetical Scenario: What if the Dolphins attempted to hire a former player as a Head Coach

The player that I am thinking of is no other but Tom Brady. Tom Brady is rumor to be retiring, and his leadership alone is worthy of a future coach.



Supportive Facts:



"The way he handles younger players. He's another coach. He really is," Arians said. "I mean, the athletic stuff is shocking for a guy 43 [years old], but the way he handles young guys and old guys, he's coaching non-stop. It always pisses me off because I'll say something to a player and they'll look at me. He says it and they go, 'OK Tom, I'll do it.'





Don't crucify me just yet, before you reply start playing with the idea in your head long enough for it to make perfect sense.