 Hypothetical Scenario: What if the Dolphins attempted to hire a former player as a Head Coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hypothetical Scenario: What if the Dolphins attempted to hire a former player as a Head Coach

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,059
Reaction score
3,788
Location
Orlando, Florida
The player that I am thinking of is no other but Tom Brady. Tom Brady is rumor to be retiring, and his leadership alone is worthy of a future coach.

Supportive Facts:

"The way he handles younger players. He's another coach. He really is," Arians said. "I mean, the athletic stuff is shocking for a guy 43 [years old], but the way he handles young guys and old guys, he's coaching non-stop. It always pisses me off because I'll say something to a player and they'll look at me. He says it and they go, 'OK Tom, I'll do it.'


Don't crucify me just yet, before you reply start playing with the idea in your head long enough for it to make perfect sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom