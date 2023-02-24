Hypothetical Trade: Jalen Ramsey

You know, this shows the brilliance of Bellichek during all them years.



Howard ould most likely been traded last year. Many would have been upset.

But Bellichek would being going into this offseason, free of that cap hit and whoever he drafted with that probable 2nd round pick.



We chose not to trade him

He had a bad season.

No one will trade for his contract now and no pick to boot.



Bellichek had a knack for trading great players at the right time.



Boy was he right about letting Jc Jackson walk.



Miami can learn a thing about not waiting too long.



A 2nd rounder for Howard would be considered a steal now last year.



Here's hoping a healthy Howard proves last year was because of injuries.



However, prior to 2021, injuries were always a concern with Howard.