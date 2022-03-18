 Hypothetically Speaking, regarding the Dolphins' cap space | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hypothetically Speaking, regarding the Dolphins' cap space

So I have been trying to google this and I did find some information on unused cap. Am I understanding that let's say for example, for this conversation, we have 100 million cap space to spend. We only used 50 million, does the remaining 50 million go to next years cap? If so, this is where I get confused, if we have 50 million that is carried over, and the cap year is 210 and we are at 197k, can we still use the 50 million cap space that carried over even though it will go over the 210 for the year?
 
xSxPxHx said:
So I have been trying to google this and I did find some information on unused cap. Am I understanding that let's say for example, for this conversation, we have 100 million cap space to spend. We only used 50 million, does the remaining 50 million go to next years cap? If so, this is where I get confused, if we have 50 million that is carried over, and the cap year is 210 and we are at 197k, can we still use the 50 million cap space that carried over even though it will go over the 210 for the year?
Yes the remaining 50M in space COULD be rolled over. So it the 2023 cap is 250M with your rollover for Fins it would be 300M.

There are things that affect that like the likely to be earned an unlikely to be earned incentives.

Using the Bills because in know them and their cap. Bills had 2.3M in unused space from 2021. That was added to the 2022 cap of 208.2M. Now the unlikely to be earned and likely to be earned incentives that were met, made another -1.9M adjustment (so the reality was the rollover became 400K). Does that help?
 
xSxPxHx said:
So I have been trying to google this and I did find some information on unused cap. Am I understanding that let's say for example, for this conversation, we have 100 million cap space to spend. We only used 50 million, does the remaining 50 million go to next years cap? If so, this is where I get confused, if we have 50 million that is carried over, and the cap year is 210 and we are at 197k, can we still use the 50 million cap space that carried over even though it will go over the 210 for the year?
Just to point out a detail you may have missed. Teams, by rule, have to spend a minimum 89% of the cap number over a four year period, so while a 50 million dollar rollover is technically possible, It isn't likely a team would be able to do that.
 
Mach2 said:
Just to point out a detail you may have missed. Teams, by rule, have to spend a minimum 89% of the cap number over a four year period, so while a 50 million dollar rollover is technically possible, It isn't likely a team would be able to do that.
But isnt that 89% still a running 3 year total?
 
Mach2 said:
Just to point out a detail you may have missed. Teams, by rule, have to spend a minimum 89% of the cap number over a four year period, so while a 50 million dollar rollover is technically possible, It isn't likely a team would be able to do that.
Which is also why you see bad franchises who can't entice players in FA to overpay. It jacks up the market for other teams trying to keep their roster together or build a SB contender......but it's good for the players and their salaries.
 
Miami rolled 15 million into this year and only 2 million into last year if that helps couldn’t find 19 into 20. My guess is they could roll a solid amount however not sure there is a need. We still have 76 million next year and still have 4-5 players currently on the roster I expect cut which will open up more money this year and next. Cap goes up 20 million next year and 30 million the year after that.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
But isnt that 89% still a running 3 year total?
4 years actually, but it would really have to be a very specific set of circumstances for a team to take that approach.

That one year of low spending could be made up the following year, but it also affects the total for the previous 3 years. The 4 year periods are continuous, not set 4 year intervals. You also have to consider the fact that as the cap rises every year, so do salaries. That 50 million will buy less every subsequent year.

I did a bit of looking, and the Brown did indeed carry over 56 mil a few years back, but the league average is around 10 million.
 
Mach2 said:
4 years actually, but it would really have to be a very specific set of circumstances for a team to take that approach.

That one year of low spending could be made up the following year, but it also affects the total for the previous 3 years. The 4 year periods are continuous, not set 4 year intervals. You also have to consider the fact that as the cap rises every year, so do salaries. That 50 million will buy less every subsequent year.

I did a bit of looking, and the Brown did indeed carry over 56 mil a few years back, but the league average is around 10 million.
Appreciate the Digging. And I do agree with you that it would be the exception vs the norm.
 
