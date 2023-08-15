I am now concerned about the Jets 😡

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,669
- Reaction score
- 2,720
Wow the Jets just made a bold statement to the League by signing Cook.
They were already an up and coming team without Rodgers and Cook.
Just pray that we finish with the better record.
I now hate them even more
P.S fck the Bills too.
They were already an up and coming team without Rodgers and Cook.
Just pray that we finish with the better record.
I now hate them even more
P.S fck the Bills too.