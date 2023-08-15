 I am now concerned about the Jets 😡 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I am now concerned about the Jets 😡

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,669
Reaction score
2,720
Wow the Jets just made a bold statement to the League by signing Cook.
They were already an up and coming team without Rodgers and Cook.
Just pray that we finish with the better record.
I now hate them even more 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
P.S fck the Bills too.
 
I’m concerned about every team the Dolphins play. Cook to the Jets changes nothing about that. The Dolphins need to be at their best no matter who they play each and every week.
 
Lol did you see that head coaches analogy on hard knocks about the birds and the eagle and shit lol
 
djphinfan said:
Lol did you see that head coaches analogy on hard knocks about the birds and the eagle and shit lol
Click to expand...
He saw that on an Instagram post. My wife saw the same one...

He was in "deep thought".

Nothing says deep though like mindlessly scrolling your feed...
 
Jets could be better than us. Cook was not really the guy to push them ahead, but having Breece Hall AND Cook does fortify their ground game. They have an elite young WR like we do, but we still have the faster WRs. Both teams have bad OLs, but when you can run the ball, your OL benefits in pass protection. Jets will have a more balanced attack than us.

Their defense is fantastic. Ours should be as well. I think it will come down to who has the more balanced offense and the Jets may have us there.

It's going to be a battle, and the fins could see themselves 3rd in the AFC east for sure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom