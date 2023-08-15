I am now concerned about the Jets 😡

Jets could be better than us. Cook was not really the guy to push them ahead, but having Breece Hall AND Cook does fortify their ground game. They have an elite young WR like we do, but we still have the faster WRs. Both teams have bad OLs, but when you can run the ball, your OL benefits in pass protection. Jets will have a more balanced attack than us.



Their defense is fantastic. Ours should be as well. I think it will come down to who has the more balanced offense and the Jets may have us there.



It's going to be a battle, and the fins could see themselves 3rd in the AFC east for sure.