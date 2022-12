mrbunglez said: Dude is working with backups all over the defense. Only thing he has going for him is that line. X has dropped off. Too many injuries in the secondary. Click to expand...

I gave him the benefit of the doubt at first but have soured on him.He seems to either choke on big third downs as well as making poor choices as the game flow changes.The prevent calls on third and long hurt and put his players in bad positions. Taking Holland off of spying killed the defense in the fourth quarter when Allen started running the ball.I get you want Holland in the secondary when the Bills are in throwing situations but he was really successful keeping Allen in check run-wise in the first 3 quarters. Our linebackers couldn't do it.