I am Still a fan of 50+ years!

Regardless of this year and this playoff scenario, I will still Cheer for my phins as hard as I can rally hat and all. I will still watch the game praying for a miracle, hoping for Skylar to play a little better, and the D/STs tighten up just a little to keep it just close enough and then most likely will drown my sorrows afterwards. LOL!
GO PHINS!
