 I am Still a fan of 50+ years! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I am Still a fan of 50+ years!

Yes for watch. No for bail

  • Yes

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
50 years a fan

50 years a fan

Counting WINS 2022 (9) and Playoffs (w's)?
Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2021
Messages
1,648
Reaction score
5,031
Age
59
Location
Halifax, Canada
Regardless of this year and this playoff scenario, I will still Cheer for my phins as hard as I can rally hat and all. I will still watch the game praying for a miracle, hoping for Skylar to play a little better, and the D/STs tighten up just a little to keep it just close enough and then most likely will drown my sorrows afterwards. LOL!

GO PHINS!

Amazon Miami GIF by NFL On Prime Video
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom