I am very proud of this TEAM

Aside from the "if this happened or that happened" remarks that usually pop up ... this team played their hearts out last night. They stayed in the game until the end.



For me, it was satisfying after watching the previous 2 games out West. Moral victory? Not in my eyes... a loss is a loss.... but after a 3-game road trip and losing the first 2, this team showed a resilience we haven't seen in some time.



Last night was a playoff game. The team played like it was do or die. I am on record saying this team is going nowhere if they continue to play the way they played on the West Coast .... but they didn't. The team that played last night are playoff contenders ... and they have shown that on the road or not, weather be damned, they are in it to win it.



I'm not a big fan of the "if" word game.... the Dolphins need to play as a team like they did in Buffalo in order to move the needle further up.... they showed last night they can and with the remaining schedule they need to continue that same momentum .... Sure, that's a "Captain Obvious" statement but we have seen this organization go the opposite way plenty of times in the past ... last night they turned a corner IMO.