 I am very proud of this TEAM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
I am very proud of this TEAM

mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
4,263
Reaction score
11,120
Aside from the "if this happened or that happened" remarks that usually pop up ... this team played their hearts out last night. They stayed in the game until the end.

For me, it was satisfying after watching the previous 2 games out West. Moral victory? Not in my eyes... a loss is a loss.... but after a 3-game road trip and losing the first 2, this team showed a resilience we haven't seen in some time.

Last night was a playoff game. The team played like it was do or die. I am on record saying this team is going nowhere if they continue to play the way they played on the West Coast .... but they didn't. The team that played last night are playoff contenders ... and they have shown that on the road or not, weather be damned, they are in it to win it.

I'm not a big fan of the "if" word game.... the Dolphins need to play as a team like they did in Buffalo in order to move the needle further up.... they showed last night they can and with the remaining schedule they need to continue that same momentum .... Sure, that's a "Captain Obvious" statement but we have seen this organization go the opposite way plenty of times in the past ... last night they turned a corner IMO.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
19,982
Reaction score
13,234
Location
South Carolina
Well said! This team battled throughout the game.
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,546
Reaction score
3,331
Age
58
I agree Bro, we proved we can go toe to toe with the Consensus Best team in their house on 6 days rest after a brutal west coast trip.

I am more convinced than ever, we are very close to making a Super Bowl run.
 
