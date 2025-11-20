 I asked ChatGPT how to make us a contender | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I asked ChatGPT how to make us a contender

Should we just use Ai as our Gm? Do you think teams are currently consulting Ai? It made some mistakes when I asked for specific names but the plan seems good.

Here’s what I’d do if I were tasked right now with rebuilding the Miami Dolphins into a real Super Bowl contender. This is the kind of plan successful modern franchises follow — and the Dolphins have the roster core to make it work with the right leadership choices.














🔷


1. Hire the Right GM (the most important move)








You need a vision-driven personnel chief who has built winners before. Criteria:








What the new GM must have:








  • A clear QB philosophy (either build around a cheap rookie or build around an elite veteran — no middle ground).
  • Proven ability to hit on offensive line picks.
  • Success building top-10 defenses or acquiring elite edge talent.
  • Strong relationship management with head coaches.










Top profile types to target:








  • Assistant GM from a proven franchise
    • 49ers (Adam Peters–type profile)
    • Ravens (chosen for their consistent roster hits)
    • Lions/Brad Holmes tree (elite eye for OL/DL talent)







The Dolphins cannot hire another “cap gymnast.” They need a talent evaluator.














🔷


2. Fix the Quarterback Situation (the real pivot point)








Tua is good — but not a Super Bowl elevator unless surrounded by perfection. And he’ll be expensive.








You have two paths:











A. Move on and draft a QB








This gives you:





  • A cheap QB for 4–5 years
  • Ability to build a loaded roster around him
  • More flexibility to restock the O-line







Traits the Dolphins should target in a QB:





  • Big arm for winds in late-season AFC games
  • Functional mobility
  • Can create off-script (the missing piece today)







Names depend on draft position, but Miami should be aggressive and trade up if necessary.








B. Bring in a proven veteran upgrade








If the new GM believes the roster is close, options might include:





  • Kirk Cousins (short-term accuracy play)
  • Justin Fields (buy low on talent and build around mobility)
  • Kyler Murray (only if Arizona tears it down)







But the cleaner path is draft and reset the cap.














🔷


3. Evaluate Mike McDaniel with zero emotion








McDaniel is a brilliant schemer but may not be a complete head coach yet.








Keep McDaniel if he can:








  • Hire a hard-edged defensive coordinator who handles the culture
  • Improve situational football (last 2 years have been bad in big moments)
  • Build a more adaptable offense (teams figured out Miami’s timing-based system late in the year)










Replace McDaniel if he can’t:








Target coaches with stronger culture-building resumes:





  • A Ravens-style leader
  • A 49ers-style physical identity coach
  • Someone who brings toughness, not finesse







Your roster is talented — but not physical enough to survive January football.














🔷


4. Rebuild the Offensive Line (non-negotiable)








Miami wins nothing until this is fixed.





What to do:





  • Draft an OT or OG in round 1 every single year until it’s solved
  • Bring in a veteran mauler (like the Lions and Eagles do)
  • Shift to a power/zone hybrid instead of pure wide-zone so you’re not bullied in the playoffs







A strong O-line makes the QB better AND protects your run game in winter.














🔷


5. Rebuild the Defense to a “January Identity”








When the playoffs show up, speed teams die and physical teams win.





Miami needs to:





  • Add one more elite edge rusher
  • Fix linebacker speed and coverage
  • Add a big, physical CB (you can’t rely solely on finesse corners)







Get back to a defense that wins games 20–17 if the offense struggles.














🔷


6. Build a roster around a simple formula that wins in January








Successful AFC teams do the same thing every year:





  • Elite O-line
  • Run game that travels
  • QB who can overcome imperfect situations
  • Defense with pass rush depth
  • A head coach who can adjust mid-game







Miami is close in talent but far in identity.














⭐


My blueprint in one line:








New GM with a strong roster vision → reset QB (draft) → tougher coaching identity → rebuild O-line → build a defense that plays angry.





Do that, and Miami becomes a threat within 2–3 seasons.
 
Get better GM

Get better QB

Build Elite Oline

For the last 3 years, where have you heard all of this before???




















