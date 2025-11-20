I asked ChatGPT how to make us a contender

A clear QB philosophy (either build around a cheap rookie or build around an elite veteran — no middle ground).

Proven ability to hit on offensive line picks.

Success building top-10 defenses or acquiring elite edge talent.

Strong relationship management with head coaches.

Assistant GM from a proven franchise 49ers (Adam Peters–type profile) Ravens (chosen for their consistent roster hits) Lions/Brad Holmes tree (elite eye for OL/DL talent)



A cheap QB for 4–5 years

Ability to build a loaded roster around him

More flexibility to restock the O-line

Big arm for winds in late-season AFC games

Functional mobility

Can create off-script (the missing piece today)

Kirk Cousins (short-term accuracy play)

Justin Fields (buy low on talent and build around mobility)

Kyler Murray (only if Arizona tears it down)

Hire a hard-edged defensive coordinator who handles the culture

Improve situational football (last 2 years have been bad in big moments)

Build a more adaptable offense (teams figured out Miami’s timing-based system late in the year)

A Ravens-style leader

A 49ers-style physical identity coach

Someone who brings toughness, not finesse

Draft an OT or OG in round 1 every single year until it’s solved

Bring in a veteran mauler (like the Lions and Eagles do)

Shift to a power/zone hybrid instead of pure wide-zone so you’re not bullied in the playoffs

Add one more elite edge rusher

Fix linebacker speed and coverage

Add a big, physical CB (you can’t rely solely on finesse corners)

Elite O-line

Run game that travels

QB who can overcome imperfect situations

Defense with pass rush depth

A head coach who can adjust mid-game

Should we just use Ai as our Gm? Do you think teams are currently consulting Ai? It made some mistakes when I asked for specific names but the plan seems good.Here’s what I’d do if I were tasked right now with rebuilding the Miami Dolphins into a real Super Bowl contender. This is the kind of plan successful modern franchises follow — and the Dolphins have the roster core to make it work with the right leadership choices.1. Hire the Right GM (the most important move)You need a vision-driven personnel chief who has built winners before. Criteria:What the new GM must have:Top profile types to target:The Dolphins cannot hire another “cap gymnast.” They need a talent evaluator.2. Fix the Quarterback Situation (the real pivot point)Tua is good — but not a Super Bowl elevator unless surrounded by perfection. And he’ll be expensive.You have two paths:A. Move on and draft a QBThis gives you:Traits the Dolphins should target in a QB:Names depend on draft position, but Miami should be aggressive and trade up if necessary.B. Bring in a proven veteran upgradeIf the new GM believes the roster is close, options might include:But the cleaner path is draft and reset the cap.3. Evaluate Mike McDaniel with zero emotionMcDaniel is a brilliant schemer but may not be a complete head coach yet.Keep McDaniel if he can:Replace McDaniel if he can’t:Target coaches with stronger culture-building resumes:Your roster is talented — but not physical enough to survive January football.4. Rebuild the Offensive Line (non-negotiable)Miami wins nothing until this is fixed.What to do:A strong O-line makes the QB better AND protects your run game in winter.5. Rebuild the Defense to a “January Identity”When the playoffs show up, speed teams die and physical teams win.Miami needs to:Get back to a defense that wins games 20–17 if the offense struggles.6. Build a roster around a simple formula that wins in JanuarySuccessful AFC teams do the same thing every year:Miami is close in talent but far in identity.My blueprint in one line:New GM with a strong roster vision → reset QB (draft) → tougher coaching identity → rebuild O-line → build a defense that plays angry.Do that, and Miami becomes a threat within 2–3 seasons.