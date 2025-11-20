Highzenga
Should we just use Ai as our Gm? Do you think teams are currently consulting Ai? It made some mistakes when I asked for specific names but the plan seems good.
Here’s what I’d do if I were tasked right now with rebuilding the Miami Dolphins into a real Super Bowl contender. This is the kind of plan successful modern franchises follow — and the Dolphins have the roster core to make it work with the right leadership choices.
1. Hire the Right GM (the most important move)
You need a vision-driven personnel chief who has built winners before. Criteria:
What the new GM must have:
Top profile types to target:
The Dolphins cannot hire another “cap gymnast.” They need a talent evaluator.
2. Fix the Quarterback Situation (the real pivot point)
Tua is good — but not a Super Bowl elevator unless surrounded by perfection. And he’ll be expensive.
You have two paths:
A. Move on and draft a QB
This gives you:
Traits the Dolphins should target in a QB:
Names depend on draft position, but Miami should be aggressive and trade up if necessary.
B. Bring in a proven veteran upgrade
If the new GM believes the roster is close, options might include:
But the cleaner path is draft and reset the cap.
3. Evaluate Mike McDaniel with zero emotion
McDaniel is a brilliant schemer but may not be a complete head coach yet.
Keep McDaniel if he can:
Replace McDaniel if he can’t:
Target coaches with stronger culture-building resumes:
Your roster is talented — but not physical enough to survive January football.
4. Rebuild the Offensive Line (non-negotiable)
Miami wins nothing until this is fixed.
What to do:
A strong O-line makes the QB better AND protects your run game in winter.
5. Rebuild the Defense to a “January Identity”
When the playoffs show up, speed teams die and physical teams win.
Miami needs to:
Get back to a defense that wins games 20–17 if the offense struggles.
6. Build a roster around a simple formula that wins in January
Successful AFC teams do the same thing every year:
Miami is close in talent but far in identity.
My blueprint in one line:
New GM with a strong roster vision → reset QB (draft) → tougher coaching identity → rebuild O-line → build a defense that plays angry.
Do that, and Miami becomes a threat within 2–3 seasons.
