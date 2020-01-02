Jssanto
Scout Team
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 471
- Reaction score
- 240
I believe that Burrows goes #1 and Tua goes back to school.
I believe we need OL at #5 (Thomas of Georgia, Wirtz of Iowa?).
If Herbert there with our next pick I would take him. If not, I go OL again. With our third round 1 pick I do not know if that should be Fromm, Easen, Love, Hurts or go to interior DL.
I believe we need OL at #5 (Thomas of Georgia, Wirtz of Iowa?).
If Herbert there with our next pick I would take him. If not, I go OL again. With our third round 1 pick I do not know if that should be Fromm, Easen, Love, Hurts or go to interior DL.