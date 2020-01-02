I believe

Jssanto

Jssanto

I believe that Burrows goes #1 and Tua goes back to school.
I believe we need OL at #5 (Thomas of Georgia, Wirtz of Iowa?).
If Herbert there with our next pick I would take him. If not, I go OL again. With our third round 1 pick I do not know if that should be Fromm, Easen, Love, Hurts or go to interior DL.
 
T

The Ghost

DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Thomas will be there?
No, wishful thinking of his part.

He will be the top player on the board for most of the teams picking behind us.

Jets and Browns could be in the market for a trade up for his services, if he's there at 5. Not that we are making a deal with NYJ (Unless the price is right).

Let the Browns know I'm interested in Myles Garrett.
 
C

clutch

Thomas's value has been down a bit, and three OTs are mentioned as top 10 pick lately.
 
S

Sean

Pretty sure we'll go with Okudah or Simmons if Tua stays, jmo
 
Y

Yessir

Trading Tunsil, only to draft a worse prospect with the number 5 overall pick to replace him would be clown shoes.
 
F

Feverdream

Yessir said:
Trading Tunsil, only to draft a worse prospect with the number 5 overall pick to replace him would be clown shoes.
Except for the fact that we got 2 #1s and a #2 for him in one of the great heists of the decade... but please continue...
 
