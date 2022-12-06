I blame that bye week

This team was finally clicking they were crisp, they were record breaking, they were accurate, they were tight. Then the Bye week happened. It derailed everything good that was happening for this team and they were gelling and meshing well together.



This team since the bye has looked off and sluggish. I wish the bye week was earlier in the season or maybe all the way in week 18.



Either way I hope this team starts getting back to that pre bye team we all were watching and in awe over. Let’s go Phins! Just a few more games left let’s end the season strong!