 I blame that bye week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I blame that bye week

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
14,389
Reaction score
26,604
Location
West Palm Beach
This team was finally clicking they were crisp, they were record breaking, they were accurate, they were tight. Then the Bye week happened. It derailed everything good that was happening for this team and they were gelling and meshing well together.

This team since the bye has looked off and sluggish. I wish the bye week was earlier in the season or maybe all the way in week 18.

Either way I hope this team starts getting back to that pre bye team we all were watching and in awe over. Let’s go Phins! Just a few more games left let’s end the season strong!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,653
Reaction score
62,770
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
mrbunglez said:
This team was finally clicking they were crisp, they were record breaking, they were accurate, they were tight. Then the Bye week happened. It derailed everything good that was happening for this team and they were gelling and meshing well together.

This team since the bye has looked off and sluggish. I wish the bye week was earlier in the season or maybe all the way in week 18.

Either way I hope this team starts getting back to that pre bye team we all were watching and in awe over. Let’s go Phins! Just a few more games left let’s end the season strong!
Click to expand...
Well, right now we aren't needing to worry about another by week unless we get fortunate....
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
5,492
Reaction score
6,887
Agreed.

I said in another thread a 1st round bye may not be a good thing for this team.

They are very much a timing and anticipation team

So extra time off imo hurts more than helps
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,504
Reaction score
3,236
Age
57
I blame it on playing possibly the NFC Rep in the Super Bowl , with just a little above average QB play. I am over last week already, its on to Sunday Night. I believe this team bounces back very strong this week. LFG Miami :UP:
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,653
Reaction score
62,770
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
mrbunglez said:
They need to “man up and strap in” and get over this slump right @Fin-Loco?
Click to expand...
Phuck yeah they do. Notice the edit to get around your obnoxious comment.

buckle up lift off GIF by Engineered Insanity
 
FinsUp21

FinsUp21

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 17, 2021
Messages
418
Reaction score
978
Location
On an island
Yeah the bye week definitely looked like a momentum killer. I think the best time for the bye week would have been between the LAC and Buffalo game.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,055
Reaction score
120,224
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Every team gets a bye week....time to just move on and start playing better again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom