I cannot believe what I am reading.

The "we played hard and close to the Bills" our fans are talking the same way Akron fans talk when they only lose by two TD's Bama.

It is the NFL and games are going to be close.



It is way more concerning our HC blew not one but two chances he had to win at Buffalo.



It is way more concerning outside of the passing game this team doesn't do anything well.

Runing game? No. Defense? No. Sp.Teams? No? Clean discipline play without mental penalties? No. Knowing went to challenge? No.



In the end this team went 9-9 which a step back from last year despite playing one more game.



It is 1:02 why has Boyer not been fired? Crossman?



Have not won a playoff game in 22 years and fans are clapping like seals after another late game collapse and a .500 season.