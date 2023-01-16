I can't believe we lost but I can

Expectations are a funny thing. When Tua was declared out this week, I was certain we were losing and losing ugly.



As that progressed, particularly after the picks, the long punt return, the scoop and score, I had no doubt we were pulling off this miracle and snapping the streak. So does that mean I'm happy? I don't know, I'm real mixed up about it.



On the one hand, Skylar played well, and drops (waddle!!) didn't help him out at all. BUT he also had the two picks and really wasn't seeing the field well.



Running game was non-existent but we also didn't have our starter and were down a bunch of lineman. Protection wasn't great but again, injuries.



I'm proud of our team but damn it's hard to watch that effort wasted. Defense showed up but still the bills put up 34. Just real gutsy performance but that game was so winnable!



McDaniel certainly shares a large portion of the blame but then he still deserves some credit, had Tua looking All Pro before injury, didn't let them quit after a 5 game losing streak and had them playing hard in Buffalo with so many injuries.



BUT damn dude, hurry. The. Hell. Up. Why does it take so long to get the play in?!? Why so many false starts?!



Above maybe all, the GD officiating! You can't beat what the league wants and boy did it feel like the officials were making sure they stole this from us...failed PI calls, no late hit calls...some just BRUTAL officiating and it feels like it's been an all year theme.



Ultimately this season was a wild ride and showed some real bright spots and alot that can be built upon and plenty to be fixed but those things CAN be fixed! And if I was Buffalo, I wouldn't feel so great about my 'juggernaut' squad. Barely barely barely got by a second hand line, a 7th rd rookie, a backup RB, a rookie head coach and a beat up defense.



The future of this team is bright but some undisciplined play and coaching needs to be addressed. Fins up! Had a baby girl today!