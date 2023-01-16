 I can't believe we lost but I can | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I can't believe we lost but I can

tggeorge

tggeorge

Expectations are a funny thing. When Tua was declared out this week, I was certain we were losing and losing ugly.

As that progressed, particularly after the picks, the long punt return, the scoop and score, I had no doubt we were pulling off this miracle and snapping the streak. So does that mean I'm happy? I don't know, I'm real mixed up about it.

On the one hand, Skylar played well, and drops (waddle!!) didn't help him out at all. BUT he also had the two picks and really wasn't seeing the field well.

Running game was non-existent but we also didn't have our starter and were down a bunch of lineman. Protection wasn't great but again, injuries.

I'm proud of our team but damn it's hard to watch that effort wasted. Defense showed up but still the bills put up 34. Just real gutsy performance but that game was so winnable!

McDaniel certainly shares a large portion of the blame but then he still deserves some credit, had Tua looking All Pro before injury, didn't let them quit after a 5 game losing streak and had them playing hard in Buffalo with so many injuries.

BUT damn dude, hurry. The. Hell. Up. Why does it take so long to get the play in?!? Why so many false starts?!

Above maybe all, the GD officiating! You can't beat what the league wants and boy did it feel like the officials were making sure they stole this from us...failed PI calls, no late hit calls...some just BRUTAL officiating and it feels like it's been an all year theme.

Ultimately this season was a wild ride and showed some real bright spots and alot that can be built upon and plenty to be fixed but those things CAN be fixed! And if I was Buffalo, I wouldn't feel so great about my 'juggernaut' squad. Barely barely barely got by a second hand line, a 7th rd rookie, a backup RB, a rookie head coach and a beat up defense.

The future of this team is bright but some undisciplined play and coaching needs to be addressed. Fins up! Had a baby girl today!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

The future of this team is uncertain as with most teams year to year. Too many variables involved with football.
Our running game only works if both Wilson and Mostert are healthy.
I wouldn’t bring up the McD factor here, because he apparently he walks on water on this site.
But, you have to be proud of this team for showing up today. The one positive I’ll attribute to McD is that he has them prepared to perform every week
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

McDaniel is Both a blessing and a curse. He needs to drastically improve in game management next year. But hey look at the bright side. We haven’t had a moral victory in the playoffs for decades.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I don’t believe in using injuries as an excuse, I believe in next man up. However, if you’re QB goes down that all goes out the window. Most teams can’t recover from not having their starting QB
 
S

Smith21

That’s fair. But he was third stringer all offseason and threw camp. Ran scout team for most the year. All the sudden Teddy B hurts his finger and he’s throwing 50 passes in a playoff game with a rookie head coach also. I’m ok with him being out back up for a few years but he needs to get the guys up to the line faster
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Well to be fair, he didn’t look good again this week with two weeks of practice. He was hesitant to throw and didn’t see open WRs
He was better than last week but still so much more room for improvement
Only McD knows if he could do something with Skylar
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

It wasn't a perfect game by Skylar but given the circumstances and the drops, I think he showed enough to warrant a continued roster spot. Seems the ability is there with some more experience.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

I’m tired of getting blown out in playoff games. We witnessed a playoff game that we were in until the end against all odds. I’m going to sleep well because i never experienced those emotions as a dolphin fan. This was a fun game to watch live
 
crashfan

I think the issue with McDaniels and the game management might be who he has in the booth. He didn't win a coaches challenge until last week (what I think I heard) and he was led to believe we had a first down today, only to be wrong. Nevertheless, he has some growing to do with him and his decisions on who he has in the booth also.
 
