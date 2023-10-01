I Compare the Buffalo Bills to Floyd Patterson, Trevor Berbick, Ken Buchanan, Nino Benvenuti, Dick Tiger and Allan Minter

Patterson signed to defend his Heavyweight Title against Sonny Liston, Berbick defended his title against Mike Tyson, Buchanan signed to fight Roberto Duran, Benvenuti signed to fight Carlos Monzon. Dick Tiger signed to defend his title against Bob Foster (I heard his family begged him not to do it) and Allan Minter signed to fight Marvin Hagler. Now you may be wondering what this has to do with the Buffalo Bills. These Champions signed to defend their titles knowing full well the were going to get DESTROYED in the ring. And they did. The Buffalo Bills will be beaten to a pulp tomorrow afternoon by my/out Miami Dolphins. And I will enjoy every minute of it.