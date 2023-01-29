I could cry….

It seems as though the Miami Dolphins have had enough of the “maybe next year” bullshit….



Did they really land Fangio?? Really??



This speaks volumes. What impresses me most isn’t that Ross is willing to pay mass bucks (he always has been), nor that we just might have a balanced team. O and D.



It’s that an established and highly accredited coach WANTED to come to Miami.



The guy is already mega rich, so money likely wasn’t the deciding factor (although I hear tell we set the highest paid X record again).



Too many times in the past have potential guys said no thanks. And you know Ross was willing to pay.



They (wisely) wanted no part of the shitshow this team once was.



We are that no longer.



Boys, I think they’re getting it right.