I could cry….

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,469
Reaction score
2,381
Location
Northwest Iowa
It seems as though the Miami Dolphins have had enough of the “maybe next year” bullshit….

Did they really land Fangio?? Really??

This speaks volumes. What impresses me most isn’t that Ross is willing to pay mass bucks (he always has been), nor that we just might have a balanced team. O and D.

It’s that an established and highly accredited coach WANTED to come to Miami.

The guy is already mega rich, so money likely wasn’t the deciding factor (although I hear tell we set the highest paid X record again).

Too many times in the past have potential guys said no thanks. And you know Ross was willing to pay.

They (wisely) wanted no part of the shitshow this team once was.

We are that no longer.

Boys, I think they’re getting it right.
 
D

DolfanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 5, 2022
Messages
205
Reaction score
444
Age
38
Location
Hialeah, FL
Save the tears of joy for when they actually accomplish something. No more offseason championships. Demand more.
 
