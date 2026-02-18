 I created a Mock draft simulator | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I created a Mock draft simulator

Hello everyone. I've been building a suite of football aps and I just released my first one which is a draft site:

imaginemockdraft.com

I would love some feedback and opinions. Screenshot 2026-02-18 at 14.34.35.png
 
Aight so I just typed the url. It loads quick. I like the color scheme. It reminds me of the football (soccer) manager series. I don't love the order on your big board but to each their own. I'll do a draft and I'll give you more feedback.
 
