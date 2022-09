Not even sure what the stats are trying to say. To me it says Trey Lance was 22-of-22 for 542 yards in week 1 and 16.5 yards per attempt??



The same trey Lance that actually was 13 of 28 for 164 and averaged 5.9 yards per attempt.



Not to mention Trace MCSorley if 5-of-14 for 104 yards for hgis entire career.