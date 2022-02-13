 I Don't Think Ross Really Wanted McDaniel, And Here Are My Reasons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Don't Think Ross Really Wanted McDaniel, And Here Are My Reasons

It is my belief that the Dolphins are still in some form of disarray. It seems to me, that Stephen Ross decided during the losing streak that Jim Harbaugh would be the next HC in 2022. Which explains why Brian Flores was fired so quickly. But here's where I think Ross messed up. Because he didn't want to upset the University of Michigan, he wanted Harbaugh to field offers from at least one more team before giving him the Dolphins job. In so doing they dragged their feet and allowed the New York Giants to snatch Brian Daboll, who I really believe wanted the Dolphins job over the Giants. All that delay allowed time for the Brian Flores dust up to surface. Jim Harbaugh certainly wanted no part of this mess and decided a couple of days later to go back to Michigan. So now Ross has to settle for Mike McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel has me very concerned. He said during his Press Conference that the defense could take a step back. My question is, why? If Boyer was indeed in charge of the defense and 90% of the players are coming back, then what's the problem? Could it be that Gerald Alexander was the real Defensive Coordinator on this team? I believe100% that the offense will be a lot better in 2022. But why should the defense regress? I am fearful that the 2022 Dolphins will finish with a below 500 record in 2022, and for me this would be unacceptable. Your thoughts gentlemen.
 
I’m expecting a 6-11 season at worst, 9-8 at best, because I believe the defense will take a step back and won’t be able to carry the offense through its 8 games of solidifying a new system.

As for Ross…I wouldn’t say he doesn’t want McD, but I agree that he really wanted Harbaugh and the Flo situation had a hand in preventing it.
 
I think Mike McDaniel just started talking, like normal, and buffoon (Ross) and jackass (Grier) were dumbfounded and somehow landed the guy of all guys. We got him too green, but that's the only way we could've lucked into him.
 
1g5zfp.jpg
 
Ross want harbaush..he just couldn't get him.. so he went to his second person.. nothing wrong w that. Mcd need work out for Ross or he going look like dumb *** again....flo did deserve another yr..we all know that...
 
6-11 is not acceptable from a team coming off 2 consecutive winning seasons. Especially with most of it's players coming back.
 
Looking at numbers now is deceiving. Things happen that are out of people's control, no matter how "they/you" prepare. Hurricanes, wild fires, lost byes, coaches doing hookers and blow, bullygate, etc.

We've seen it all here, unfortunately. It is who we are as a franchise. We are on the verge of finding our new collective precipice.

We all want to win, we MUST preach patience for this to work. Who We've been as a fan base before never worked.

We canceled Jeff Fireland, and it was fun. Kinda.

Embarrassing tbqh now looking back at 2012 in a big picture view currently in 2022.

May the next 10 years be blissful and successful.
 
Jesus Christ. I think you just like to hear yourself talk.
 
