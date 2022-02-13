I Don't Think Ross Really Wanted McDaniel, And Here Are My Reasons

It is my belief that the Dolphins are still in some form of disarray. It seems to me, that Stephen Ross decided during the losing streak that Jim Harbaugh would be the next HC in 2022. Which explains why Brian Flores was fired so quickly. But here's where I think Ross messed up. Because he didn't want to upset the University of Michigan, he wanted Harbaugh to field offers from at least one more team before giving him the Dolphins job. In so doing they dragged their feet and allowed the New York Giants to snatch Brian Daboll, who I really believe wanted the Dolphins job over the Giants. All that delay allowed time for the Brian Flores dust up to surface. Jim Harbaugh certainly wanted no part of this mess and decided a couple of days later to go back to Michigan. So now Ross has to settle for Mike McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel has me very concerned. He said during his Press Conference that the defense could take a step back. My question is, why? If Boyer was indeed in charge of the defense and 90% of the players are coming back, then what's the problem? Could it be that Gerald Alexander was the real Defensive Coordinator on this team? I believe100% that the offense will be a lot better in 2022. But why should the defense regress? I am fearful that the 2022 Dolphins will finish with a below 500 record in 2022, and for me this would be unacceptable. Your thoughts gentlemen.