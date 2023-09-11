I don’t usually do post game evaluations but

I always enjoy reading and posting in those threads, and especially appreciate them when I don’t get a chance to watch it.



Overall: Big win on the road against a good team. Really great way to start the season.



Pros:

-The offense in general looks incredible. It’s so efficient at times, you get disappointed when we don’t score on EVERY drive, which is kind of ridiculous.



-Tua has the IT factor. He’s clutch, always. Even in games he’s been mediocre, he’s always ready late in games. He’s a gamer, he’s a winner, he’s whatever you want to call it, but he’s THAT guy.



-As a quarterback, he made some good decisions on throwaways and running as well made some stronger throws that he may not have made in years past,



-The OL looked good overall, very impressive.



-Clock management and coaching in general looked good. Team looked focused and organized throughout the game.



-Mostert looks good, give him more looks.



-Jaelen Phillips was great all game, Sieler was solid as well



-Goes without saying but our WRs looked great





Cons:

-The defense was obviously disappointing but I’m more forgiving than most… this is an offensive league and we just need them to be opportunistic and play complementary football when we need them to. I think they did that but the run D does need to tighten up.



-Tua had two big underthrows because of poor feet mechanics. Tried to throw off his back foot and missed big completions to hill and waddle… he did have a few throws that he looked stronger today, but so far his whole career he does the poor feet mechanics a few times a game.



-The int he threw was an absolute trash throw and decision. He still makes a few really dumb decisions every game, including tonight with some aggressive windows into covered players.



-Playcalling got a little too cute a few times on offense but not too bad.



Tua is not Tom Brady or Drew Brees.. he’s got more Brett Favre in him… he’s gonna have those mistakes because he’s so aggressive, but he’s gonna overwhelmingly make good throws and he’s confident and successful in big moments.





That’s about it, really happy with that win.