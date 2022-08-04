I doubt Tua signs a 2nd contract with the Dolphins with Ross as the owner

MrChadRico
First it was Watson.... then it was Brady.
One thing is abundantly clear. Stephen Ross has shown ZERO respect to Tua. He never believed in him and he never wanted him.
I'm not Tua, but if I was, no matter how good I become, no matter how much money Ross would offer me. There isn't a snowballs chance in hell I would sign a 2nd contract and stay in Miami under Ross or Beal.
If Tua becomes a star, you better hope he's a bigger man than I, because I would ditch this loser of a franchise and owner so fast it would make your head spin.
F*** Stephen Ross
