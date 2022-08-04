 I doubt Tua signs a 2nd contract with the Dolphins with Ross as the owner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I doubt Tua signs a 2nd contract with the Dolphins with Ross as the owner

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

First it was Watson.... then it was Brady.

One thing is abundantly clear. Stephen Ross has shown ZERO respect to Tua. He never believed in him and he never wanted him.


I'm not Tua, but if I was, no matter how good I become, no matter how much money Ross would offer me. There isn't a snowballs chance in hell I would sign a 2nd contract and stay in Miami under Ross or Beal.

If Tua becomes a star, you better hope he's a bigger man than I, because I would ditch this loser of a franchise and owner so fast it would make your head spin.

F*** Stephen Ross
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Correct me if I'm wrong but...

The Brady meeting was 2019. Tua got here in '20.
 
Y

Yessir

Tua is a Miami Dolphin, and very proud to be a starting QB for the Dolphins. He will absolutely sign a 2nd contract here. Ross bears no relevance. He might not even be alive by the time Tua’s fifth year option is picked up anyway.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Yessir said:
Tua is a Miami Dolphin, and very proud to be a starting QB for the Dolphins. He will absolutely sign a 2nd contract here. Ross bears no relevance. He might not even be alive by the time Tua’s fifth year option is picked up anyway.
We can only hope!
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

You’re looking too far into it. We’re fans. They’re professionals.

Tua is a 24 year old QB who was drafted 5th overall. If he makes a big leap this season, he instantly becomes an icon in this town. We’ve been QB starved for over two decades. He’ll be locked up with a massive extension when he’s due. As long as he stays healthy, I have zero doubts about that. Once the entire fanbase buys in, and the national hype builds…. The negative narrative and agenda fades away.

Soon:

dwayne-wade-ali.gif
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

MrChadRico said:
First it was Watson.... then it was Brady.

One thing is abundantly clear. Stephen Ross has shown ZERO respect to Tua. He never believed in him and he never wanted him.


I'm not Tua, but if I was, no matter how good I become, no matter how much money Ross would offer me. There isn't a snowballs chance in hell I would sign a 2nd contract and stay in Miami under Ross or Beal.

If Tua becomes a star, you better hope he's a bigger man than I, because I would ditch this loser of a franchise and owner so fast it would make your head spin.

F*** Stephen Ross
You may very well be right but winning cures everything. If we somehow end up winning a SB this year, and if he and McDaniel fall in love with one another, he will more than likely get a nice new contract from us and he'll sign it. I think he likes being in Miami.

On the other hand, if he plays like the QB26 (like he did last year) with a revamped/improved offense, Ross probably won't give him another contract with the fins.
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

Yessir said:
Tua is a Miami Dolphin, and very proud to be a starting QB for the Dolphins. He will absolutely sign a 2nd contract here. Ross bears no relevance. He might not even be alive by the time Tua’s fifth year option is picked up anyway.
Ross bears relevance because he would have to want to give another contract to Tua in order for Tua to have the option of signing another contract with us...
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

I’d say Tua’s fate is far more tied to his play on the field than how he feels about Ross. He hasn’t earned another contract yet.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

MrChadRico said:
He tampered with Brady in 2019 correct.... he also tampered with Brady in 2020.... and 2021!
Tua balls out this year and there is no need to tamper with any more QBs for the 2-3 years that Ross has left on this earth.

Tua seems to have a positive relationship with McDaniel, Danny, and Grier. That’s what matters most. And he has a great relationship with the fanbase, too, despite what the nutjobs on here and Twitter have to say. They’re chanting his name as he enters the practice field ffs.

But then again, this is a fanbase where some of you wanted Marino out for several years before he called it quits. You guys hate LeBron who brought us the same amount of titles in 4 years as the Dolphins have throughout their entire history. Lol
 
Last edited:
hoops

hoops

Nah I’m not worried about that.

Tua needs to play well enough to warrant a long term extension first.
 
