I Feel That Penei Sewell...

They drafted Becton last year and he looks like a future All Pro LT. Do you take a RT at #2 overall?We'll see how they feel about Darnold going forward once they hire a HC. If they're not taking a QB, then they, like us, should be looking to move down. Makes sense for their rebuild to stockpile picks if they plan on giving Darnold another shot. You want to be in position to move up for your guy in 2022 if he doesn't work out with a new coach, should they go that route.