I Feel That Penei Sewell...

As I’ve said before, I won’t be ranting, raving, pissing and moaning if Sewell ends up being the pick. While he’s not a play maker, he at least greatly helps to improve offensive production by helping open holes for backs and providing time for the QB to find play makers.
A rebuilding team should never spend back to back 1st round picks on LT. We will look back in 3 years and ask ourselves how we **** up our rebuild, and we will point to this.
We need to take the best skill position player in the draft. Also I think there’s less risk with Smith than there is with Sewell. Sewell’s only played 1.5 years of college ball, and by the time training camp starts, he will have not played football for over 18 months. Lot of risk with this guy.
My dream would be to get a trade down scenario where we get additional pick(s) and still land Smith. I am starting to believe that may not pan out for us, so at #3 I would prefer Smith over Sewell but if we grab Sewell I would want us to get a tier 1 or tier 2 RB and a tier 2 receiver to help this offense. A playmaking type of player will imho will impact this team will move the needle significantly for us.
They drafted Becton last year and he looks like a future All Pro LT. Do you take a RT at #2 overall?
We'll see how they feel about Darnold going forward once they hire a HC. If they're not taking a QB, then they, like us, should be looking to move down. Makes sense for their rebuild to stockpile picks if they plan on giving Darnold another shot. You want to be in position to move up for your guy in 2022 if he doesn't work out with a new coach, should they go that route.