I feel we are forgetting about the talent opposite Parker coming back from injury.

I don't think we are forgetting, but he's coming off an ACL, has only played a handful of NFL games, and had issues with drops at times.Preston Williams
Did you see our team out there last year when he was playing? God himself would have been dropping passes, running for negative yards , etc... lolI don't think we are forgetting, but he's coming off an ACL, has only played a handful of NFL games, and had issues with drops at times.
My opinion is he has a chance to be a top level receiver, but he isn't there yet.
His highlights are outstanding. Great footwork, body control, athletic ability, etc.
Looking forward to seeing him back out there.
And there's lots and lots of actual first round wide receivers that have been nowhere near the player we've already seen Preston can be.Because Williams was that good at getting separation.
I look for him developing even more as well. Gil Brandt said that Miami can view Preston Williams as a rookie this year as well, knowing he’s a solid solid prospect of a 2nd round caliber, based on the skills he showed in last years games before injury.
it’s homerish for sure but I agree 1000%