I Forgot - Guess Who Was On The Other Side Of The Ball Last Weekend?

phinsforlife
Old bad Dolphins coaches PTSD. Vance Joseph is now the Broncos DC, although I am not sure for how long. Boy we sure could pick 'em. Glad things have changed! I wonder where googly eyes Gase is these days? I took the Dolphins minus the 6.5. If I had known VJ was the Broncos DC, I would have modified the bet to give 20 points, and parlay that with the Dolphins alone over 50, and received about 100-1 odds and cleaned up!
Broncos' DC on 70-20 loss: 'I'll fix it, and quickly'
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph took responsibility for the team's historic 70-20 loss to the Dolphins and said, "I'll fix it, and quickly."
www.espn.com