I Forgot - Guess Who Was On The Other Side Of The Ball Last Weekend?

Old bad Dolphins coaches PTSD. Vance Joseph is now the Broncos DC, although I am not sure for how long. Boy we sure could pick 'em. Glad things have changed! I wonder where googly eyes Gase is these days? I took the Dolphins minus the 6.5. If I had known VJ was the Broncos DC, I would have modified the bet to give 20 points, and parlay that with the Dolphins alone over 50, and received about 100-1 odds and cleaned up!

How could you forget this. It was the 2nd leading topic everywhere about firing Gase. First topic was putting 70 up against Gase.
 
