 I found a little Hope | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I found a little Hope

On the bright side. All 3 Wildcards are 2-2. Definitely still in it. We really need to get our stuff together. Definitely not out of it with 13 games left.
 
Excuse Me What GIF by Bounce
 
TheNFL this season is all out of whack... Most people I know who took part in a survivor league already know who won... so who the **** knows really...? 😅
 
Tua is out at least 2 more games. I would have some hope if he was back this week. But I don't see a way for us to win any games with who we have available at QB.
 
While I acknowledge that in the back of my mind, the front of my mind is not delusional.

The team has some serious flaws in the best case scenario. Anyone who thinks otherwise is kidding theirself, IMO.

We are far from a "best case" scenario. Tua coming back, even if he does stay healthy, is not going to overcome all the shortcomings.

I do have some faith in the defense, but it is quickly becoming a lost cause season. How can you really expect them to play their hearts out in a sustained effort while consistently losing TOP, and having an offense that can barely eek out 10 ppg?
 
Let's tank tank tank it's the Dolphin way to go 500 what good does that do tank.And clean ****ing house please
 
TheNFL this season is all out of whack... Most people I know who took part in a survivor league already know who won... so who the **** knows really...? 😅
I was in a 70 person survivor pool. It was over in Week 3.

It's been a crazy year.
 
This team sucks so bad that there is no hope! Stick a fork in them!
 
