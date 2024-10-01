I found a little Hope

TheNFL this season is all out of whack... Most people I know who took part in a survivor league already know who won... so who the **** knows really...?On the bright side. All 3 Wildcards are 2-2. Definitely still in it. We really need to get our stuff together. Definitely not out of it with 13 games left.
Haha, my bride got you to wear her rose colored glasses, didn't she!?On the bright side. All 3 Wildcards are 2-2. Definitely still in it. We really need to get our stuff together. Definitely not out of it with 13 games left.
While I acknowledge that in the back of my mind, the front of my mind is not delusional.On the bright side. All 3 Wildcards are 2-2. Definitely still in it. We really need to get our stuff together. Definitely not out of it with 13 games left.
Is this sarcasm?On the bright side. All 3 Wildcards are 2-2. Definitely still in it. We really need to get our stuff together. Definitely not out of it with 13 games left.
TheNFL this season is all out of whack... Most people I know who took part in a survivor league already know who won... so who the **** knows really...?
This team sucks so bad that there is no hope! Stick a fork in them!On the bright side. All 3 Wildcards are 2-2. Definitely still in it. We really need to get our stuff together. Definitely not out of it with 13 games left.