Ray R
I found this on a "Jets" forum!
Dolphins Fan Base Toxic!
By 83Kelly2Allen18
I have numerous accounts on different team platforms and without a doubt the dolphins fan base is the most toxic I've ever seen. It's literally like some insane asylum... The fan base is constantly screaming and yelling at each other. They truly hate their own QB....
The jets fans almost have a quiet maturity about them. Learn to laugh at tragedy and always seem polite.
Is it just the IQ level in Florida or something else ???
I wonder who he is? - LOL
Who do we think he might be?
Let's list our potential trolls and see if we can figure it out.
By the way, from what I've seen, they are more toxic than we are, and I'm just an occasional visitor without an account on other forums.
None are so blind as those who cannot see (that Ray is Right). - L:OL
