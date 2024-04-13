 I found this on a "Jets" forum. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I found this on a "Jets" forum.

I found this on a "Jets" forum!

Dolphins Fan Base Toxic!
By 83Kelly2Allen18

I have numerous accounts on different team platforms and without a doubt the dolphins fan base is the most toxic I've ever seen. It's literally like some insane asylum... The fan base is constantly screaming and yelling at each other. They truly hate their own QB....

The jets fans almost have a quiet maturity about them. Learn to laugh at tragedy and always seem polite.

Is it just the IQ level in Florida or something else 😂 ???

I wonder who he is? - LOL
Who do we think he might be?
Let's list our potential trolls and see if we can figure it out.

By the way, from what I've seen, they are more toxic than we are, and I'm just an occasional visitor without an account on other forums.

None are so blind as those who cannot see (that Ray is Right). - L:OL
 
Well Raymond, my first guess is someone on here who is quietly apologetic when something about Saleh or the Jests is posted. A silent defender if you will. Besides Coach, anyone else got the hots for Saleh..they do make a nice couple?
 
A number of times after games, I'll take a visit to other teams forums to see what their perspective is. I have to say, most don't seem any different than us.....positive after a win and the sky is falling after a loss.

However if there was one team that seemed overly toxic on their forum, it would be the Jets from what I have seen. I don't think that comment has much reality to it
 
I do the same thing, and all boards after losing look the same.
 
Are they even taking about Finheaven?
 
Sensible chuckle. I have never considered the Gang Green quiet, mature, or polite.

Sure they may have some knowledgable posters online when I am not poking around (which admittedly is only a couple times a year) but I found them to be very 'Jersey'.
 
He's mistaking clinical depression and fentanyl addiction for quiet maturity
 
There are days I would say this assesment is an understatement, in terms of the toxic fan base.
 
Well if you poll NFL fans, the Jets and Eagles are always talked about as having the worst fan base.
 
