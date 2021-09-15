 I Give Howard Another Well Earned... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Give Howard Another Well Earned...

CRIOS

CRIOS

IT'S TUA TIME!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,588
Reaction score
1,119
Age
55
Location
Miami
...standing O.

We (duh) won Sunday's game because of him, again! What a vital player to have in aqua and blue. The debate over his contrast left me very concerned; thank goodness that both sides came to terms. Howard continue his phenaminal play into week 1 performance against the Pats. (He makes the other in his position better, no doubt.)

SO stand up and give Howard a standing ovation via an animated Gifs.

clapping-standing-ovation.gif
 
What, no GIFs? Post one with your comments. Thanks!
 
I was pissed at him when he forced the front office to re-do his deal this Summer. I was all for trading him, but he is the best player on this defense and he proved that Sunday. The guy makes plays, that's for damn sure.
 
Last edited:
clapping applause GIF


Aqua and Blue?
 
