I Give Howard Another Well Earned...

...standing O.We (duh) won Sunday's game because of him, again! What a vital player to have in aqua and blue. The debate over his contrast left me very concerned; thank goodness that both sides came to terms. Howard continue his phenaminal play into week 1 performance against the Pats. (He makes the other in his position better, no doubt.)SO stand up and give Howard a standing ovation via an animated Gifs.