I Give Howard Another Well Earned...

CRIOS
IT'S TUA TIME!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,588
- Reaction score
- 1,119
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Miami
...standing O.
We (duh) won Sunday's game because of him, again! What a vital player to have in aqua and blue. The debate over his contrast left me very concerned; thank goodness that both sides came to terms. Howard continue his phenaminal play into week 1 performance against the Pats. (He makes the other in his position better, no doubt.)
SO stand up and give Howard a standing ovation via an animated Gifs.
We (duh) won Sunday's game because of him, again! What a vital player to have in aqua and blue. The debate over his contrast left me very concerned; thank goodness that both sides came to terms. Howard continue his phenaminal play into week 1 performance against the Pats. (He makes the other in his position better, no doubt.)
SO stand up and give Howard a standing ovation via an animated Gifs.