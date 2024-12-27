I guess we had to trade him but damn bitter sweet

artdnj
Time is Now
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2004
- Messages
- 13,732
- Reaction score
- 16,897
- Location
- Garden State
Same, we pissed away a lot of money elsewhere and the need for a stud guard was so high but I see it both ways. I wish we had him and not the other bums that ate up a lot of that lootFor me, that one hurt more than losing Wilkins. I understood not matching Carolina's offer.
I love the during the draft, his story pre-draft and you could see the potential in himI remember calling him a Pro Bowl caliber player in his second year when everyone wanted to cut him. He’s an absolute beast.
Yep. He got way too much, but it was very much felt this year.For me, that one hurt more than losing Wilkins. I understood not matching Carolina's offer.
Revisionist history… Probably the only OL then majority of this forum has ever liked. The only non 1st round OL player that Grier has drafted that did well in 10+ years (pretty wild but look it up, it’s true).I remember calling him a Pro Bowl caliber player in his second year when everyone wanted to cut him. He’s an absolute beast.
Hunt of Offense but AVG on defenseFor me, that one hurt more than losing Wilkins. I understood not matching Carolina's offer.
You are correct my mistakeHunt wasn't traded; He signed w/ Carolina as an FA.
He had 1 holding penalty in 2023, 4 in 2022, 2 in 2021, and 2 in 2020.Zero holding penalties with Carolina? He committed his share in Miami. I wonder if the two teams have different blocking schemes?
I remember calling him a Pro Bowl caliber player in his second year when everyone wanted to cut him. He’s an absolute beast.