I guess we had to trade him but damn bitter sweet

Mach2 said:
For me, that one hurt more than losing Wilkins. I understood not matching Carolina's offer.
Same, we pissed away a lot of money elsewhere and the need for a stud guard was so high but I see it both ways. I wish we had him and not the other bums that ate up a lot of that loot
 
DOLFAN_51 said:
I remember calling him a Pro Bowl caliber player in his second year when everyone wanted to cut him. He’s an absolute beast.
I love the during the draft, his story pre-draft and you could see the potential in him
 
Mach2 said:
Yep. He got way too much, but it was very much felt this year.
DOLFAN_51 said:
Revisionist history… Probably the only OL then majority of this forum has ever liked. The only non 1st round OL player that Grier has drafted that did well in 10+ years (pretty wild but look it up, it’s true).
 
Zero holding penalties with Carolina? He committed his share in Miami. I wonder if the two teams have different blocking schemes?
 
DOLFAN_51 said:
True Crime News GIF by Dateline NBC
 
I honestly don't get how fans want to cry over this. It's business. You can have a problem at Guard and still not want to commit this kind of money to a single player at the position, particularly one who you saw up close wasn't worthy of it.

Hunt was solid for sure, but this kind of money is silly, particularly when you know darn well you're not talking about a tone-setter on some HoF-type trajectory.


1735317111485.png
 
Haven't really seen any Carolina games this year, but my buddy who is a Carolina fan thinks they overpaid for him.
I've been highly critical of grier, but that would have been an absurd offer to match and i still think that holds true.
 
I think it would hurt less if Grier was able to find some semblance of good guard play. The fact that both are terrible makes me personally miss Hunt and his play. That, and money we threw at guys who barely played.
 
