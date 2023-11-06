I guess we lose against teams with losing records

juniorseau55
Go Fins
- May 8, 2003
- 7,909
- 6,144
- Orlando, Florida
That's right, we might have lost yesterday but the bills ****ing lost. That made up for the loss, **** the bills.
That didn't make up for the Dolphins losing though because they could have had a bigger lead in the division had they won.
Too easy to be reality
Agreed. To add on the beating the teams you are supposed to point, every team above us in the AFC picture has lost to a team they shouldn’t have with a losing record. Jaguars technically lost to a .500 team but Texans have had a losing record all year before yesterday.we get all this criticism for losing to three of the best teams in the NFL (on the road for all three, no less).
but this season is littered with the top teams losing to turds.
winning all the games you are supposed to win (read: 100%) isn't the cakewalk the c0ckmouth fans and media seem to think it is.
imagine if we had lost to Denver (instead of going historic on them) for example?
at some point this season we will likely beat a top team, and lose to a team that we should beat.
