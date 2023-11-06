 I guess we lose against teams with losing records | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I guess we lose against teams with losing records

juniorseau55 said:
That's right, we might have lost yesterday but the bills ****ing lost. That made up for the loss, **** the bills.
That didn't make up for the Dolphins losing though because they could have had a bigger lead in the division had they won.
 
Ryan1973 said:
That is wishful thinking and look Ryan I get it brother we lost but what matters is that we go back and figure out why we lost from an organizational stand point. Yes, accountability is everything at times but I would have rather lost in this game than the playoffs. Is just like when the bucs lost against the chiefs during the season they won their super bowl but won against chiefs when it mattered, feel better?
 
we get all this criticism for losing to three of the best teams in the NFL (on the road for all three, no less).

but this season is littered with the top teams losing to turds.

winning all the games you are supposed to win (read: 100%) isn't the cakewalk the c0ckmouth fans and media seem to think it is.

imagine if we had lost to Denver (instead of going historic on them) for example?

at some point this season we will likely beat a top team, and lose to a team that we should beat.
 
circumstances said:
Agreed. To add on the beating the teams you are supposed to point, every team above us in the AFC picture has lost to a team they shouldn’t have with a losing record. Jaguars technically lost to a .500 team but Texans have had a losing record all year before yesterday.

Doesn’t change the fact that we still have to prove ourselves against top teams but we will have plenty of chances to change the narrative over the rest of the season.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Imagine having a two game lead on Buffalo and the tiebreaker over KC.

Too easy to be reality 🙄
That could turn into playing at home for the playoffs but I guess some people are happy that we kept it close.
 
