I had some Dolphins related dreams...

I dream every day but I usually don't remember them. This night/morning I had 2 very vivid dreams. First off, I dreamt that we beat the Raiders. Pretty handily I might say.



The second dream was way more vivid and a little weirder. We were in some kind of massive fort looking structure which was full of Dolphins fans moving from room to room like a guided tour. We end up getting to this giant dining hall where most people were seated eating.



Brian Flores was there with the rest of the Dolphins front office and off to the side was an upset looking Aaron Rodgers, when all of a sudden Brian Flores got up with a contract in his hand and went over to AR and said "I dont really know how to do this but here" and he proceeded to hand AR the contract. At which point AR opened the contract and began smiling ear to ear.



All of a sudden an announcement came on and it was announced that we had traded for AR and everyone went crazy with excitement. I of course immediately got on my phone and posted it on Finheaven in my dream. lmao. And of course there were immediately a bunch of naysayers and detractors (most accurate part of my dream)



Needless to say, when I woke up, my pants were all sticky.



Now comes the caveat of why this dream is so important to anyone but me... my dreams always... never come true.



So we are going to lose on Sunday and we are NOT going to trade for Aaron Rodgers. .



Needless to say this will be a thread of the year candidate.



Tis all peasants