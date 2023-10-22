I Hate NFL Games in Europe

I wish this would end. I hope they don't expand to Europe.
1. It messes up return travel schedules.
2. Americans who work in stadiums lose the opportunity to earn some hard earned money.
3. The English Premier Soccer league would never think of expanding to the USA.
4. Keep the NFL 100% Ameeican.
