I hate we let him go.

Title says it all.



McDaniel’s biggest mistake was hitching himself to Tua at the hip, and that experiment failed miserably. My frustration peaked after the Buffalo loss to clinch the division. That game alone told me Tua wasn’t it. He never had the clutch gene at Bama the way I wanted him to, why I wanted us to draft him. I’ll admit it, I wanted Tua over Herbert in the draft. After that playoff game, I knew I was wrong, so wrong.



And yet, McDaniel still managed to make Tua look like an All-Pro/MVP for one season. He had to limit what he could even do offensively because of Tua’s limitations. No other coach in the NFL could’ve pulled that off. That alone says everything about McDaniel. Down the stretch this year, those players played their asses off for him. You don’t get that kind of buy-in by accident.



The reason I’m so upset is simple: there is literally no one I think is better than McDaniel that we could realistically hire, including Harbaugh. If Mcdaniel had a qb like Lamar... My god, I couldn't even imagine what we could have been.



He will succeed elsewhere. Give him a real NFL quarterback and watch him cook. I’m disgusted with the fans who called for his head — they’re going to regret it.



I know I'm in the minority here, so being flamed is welcomed and expected. We're all on the same team here, I'm just expressing my frustrations.