I hate we let him go.

Title says it all.

McDaniel’s biggest mistake was hitching himself to Tua at the hip, and that experiment failed miserably. My frustration peaked after the Buffalo loss to clinch the division. That game alone told me Tua wasn’t it. He never had the clutch gene at Bama the way I wanted him to, why I wanted us to draft him. I’ll admit it, I wanted Tua over Herbert in the draft. After that playoff game, I knew I was wrong, so wrong.

And yet, McDaniel still managed to make Tua look like an All-Pro/MVP for one season. He had to limit what he could even do offensively because of Tua’s limitations. No other coach in the NFL could’ve pulled that off. That alone says everything about McDaniel. Down the stretch this year, those players played their asses off for him. You don’t get that kind of buy-in by accident.

The reason I’m so upset is simple: there is literally no one I think is better than McDaniel that we could realistically hire, including Harbaugh. If Mcdaniel had a qb like Lamar... My god, I couldn't even imagine what we could have been.

He will succeed elsewhere. Give him a real NFL quarterback and watch him cook. I’m disgusted with the fans who called for his head — they’re going to regret it.

I know I'm in the minority here, so being flamed is welcomed and expected. We're all on the same team here, I'm just expressing my frustrations.
 
i dont think he had a choice but to hitch his wagon. If you read between the lines it was clear as day that the organization wanted a coach that believed in Tua and believed they could win with him. Whether Mcdaniel truly believed in him or not, this was the first real opportunity he got and he took it.
 
dunegoon said:
If he was a good coach like you claim he could work with other qbs. The fact that this offense couldn't adapt is all on mcdaniel. His wide receiver route trees is abysmal. Tied to one superstar in Hill.

He is a very flawed coach. To each his own
the several teams that have requested interviews with him disagree. Nobody was winning with this QB -
 
Tyreek made him look like an all-pro, IMO, but ya, McD planned the plays, so he gets some credit. If you go back and look at Tua's numbers before McD got here, they were pretty good. Under Flores, he was the top rated 4th quarter QB in the NFL, and 2nd best in the 2nd half in total, throwing to scrubs. He wasn't near as good in that area under McD, so I dunno who caused that, but the difference is glaring.
 
Maybe one day he becomes a great head coach, but he’s not it right now. I’m a fan of his, and he’d be a GREAT coordinator for any team in the NFL, but he’s not ready yet to be the head coach and successfully lead at an elite level… but that doesn’t mean he’s not a great person to have on a staff.

The truth is, he never got a chance with a real GM. His biggest mistake wasn’t hitching to Tua, it was having a GM who took personnel advice from him. Hard to really fault him.
 
There's eight vacant coaching jobs - Harbaugh is linked to almost all of them, McDaniel is linked to one - The Browns.

If McDaniel was highly regarded, he'd be in the running for most openings. He's isn't, so that's all you need to know
 
lynx said:
There's eight vacant coaching jobs - Harbaugh is linked to almost all of them, McDaniel is linked to one - The Browns.

If McDaniel was highly regarded, he'd be in the running for most openings. He's isn't, so that's all you need to know
McDaniel would be smart to go be an OC for a team like the Lions and he then might get a good HC offer again in the future. If he takes the Browns job with the mess they are in he will be fired in a few years and never get another HC job.
 
McDaniel wasn’t ready to be a HC. He flashed, but was quickly solved for and it took him nearly 3 years to change up his scheme. Too little too late.
 
royalshank said:
Skylar Thompson started the Buffalo playoff game. Tua was injured.
Sorry, I've mistaken. It was the game to win the division. I think the year before, at the end of the season? This team and drinking/memory loss go hand in hand.
 
