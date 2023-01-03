 I have a theory.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I have a theory..

zach attach

zach attach

Call me crazy, it's ok. I couldn't help but notice how everyone played without fire last Sunday. It's the end of the season and we need wins but they showed up very uninterested. Maybe they know something.

Could the Miami FO be doing to Tua what the Raiders are doing to Derek Carr? Hold him out of the last 2 games to protect their trade value of him. Some in the media have said Miami is keeping Tua out the game against the Jets with the feeling that it's concussion related. But maybe it's not.

We all know Ross wants that Brady so bad he can taste it.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

No
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Bro send me what you are smoking 😂
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Yeah Tua barley has trade value. Josh Rosen fetched more than what we would get for Tua. Of course we were that dummy franchise to pull the trigger on Rosen.
 
zach attach

zach attach

So the consensus is that Tua has no value whatsoever? Is he more or less valuable than Carr?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Anything is possible. If Miami end 8-9, Ross might change coaches. He was interested in Sean Payton and Tom Brady last year.
 
