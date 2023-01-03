I have a theory..

Call me crazy, it's ok. I couldn't help but notice how everyone played without fire last Sunday. It's the end of the season and we need wins but they showed up very uninterested. Maybe they know something.



Could the Miami FO be doing to Tua what the Raiders are doing to Derek Carr? Hold him out of the last 2 games to protect their trade value of him. Some in the media have said Miami is keeping Tua out the game against the Jets with the feeling that it's concussion related. But maybe it's not.



We all know Ross wants that Brady so bad he can taste it.