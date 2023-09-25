I have been praying for an exciting offensive football team since Marino

I started to lose interest in my favorite sport when we hired Flores. Not because I didnt like Flores, but because he was another defensive coach and I could not watch anymore seasons of field goals and praying the defense holds to win all our low scoring games. Not only did us Dolphin fans deal with losing, we had to watch the most boring type of football, the no scoring kind. Dont get me wrong, I love a great defense, but its only exciting when the offense can score. How many years have we watched this sequence? 1st-run, 2nd-run, 3rd incomplete pass or short of first down, 4th punt. 22 years? It was since Marino retired through last season when we saw how good Tua really is when he is supported and wanted by his coach. I could not be happier with this team and the 1 unit that deserves to get the most credit is the o-line. They are %100 responsible for how good we really are and I wish fans could petition Lebatard or someone to do some event like an o-line appreciation thing. They deserve to be recognized for how much work they must have put in. The line is night and day from last season. I am so excited to be enjoying football again!