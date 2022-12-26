I Have to look at the bigger picture

Been a die hard fins fan since I was about 10 in 1988… the years of disappointment, underachievement, losses, losses in big games, extracurricular bullshit with the FO etc is a lot for us fans…

So for my own mental well-being, and knowing that this team will likely not change too much personnel wise over the next year, I’m tempering my expectations. I’m hoping with further tweaks offensively, and more offensive comfort and familiarity these issues may get worked out and next season will be better- we still have two games and possibly the playoffs to go, and I’m gonna try to remain hopeful… although that is tough right now



I have supported Tua, and will continue to do so. I will continue to support McDaniel as well- but they certainly haven’t inspired confidence the last few weeks… but they will be here in 2023, whether or not you like it



The truth is there is not likely going to be any substantial personnel changes- we don’t have the assets for it. There has been a lot of good and bad this year-but I still dunno if Tua is it- right now I don’t feel it, but if he wins the next 2 with similar play earlier in the season, I could get in the hype train again, although I am much more guarded now…



Just want I send out my sympathy to all fin fans right now- the true fans deserve a better product on the field… to the hardcore fans who have dealt with this for decades- I feel your pain man… let’s keep hanging in- supporting each other on this forum and try to keep positive- enjoy the rest of your holidays folks