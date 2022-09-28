I Have to Say...

I am so happy that this team is finally looking respectable on the offensive side of the ball I don't know how to describe it.

First apologies for starting a thread based on feelings but I just seen an ad for Thursdays game and felt so proud to see our team!!! We all know it's been so hard these past 2 1/2 decades.

I haven't been the Biggest Tua supporter but I am all in on him and this entire offense but mostly the coach. It's completely refreshing to see someone like him come in and be exactly what we needed. This whole culture is different and it shows. I haven't seen this from any coach since Shula. It's even different than him tho. Our team is enjoying themselves and battling like they're going to war for eachother. It's a commradery like the military. Friends for life type stuff. They are battling for eachother and the team and their Commander. Mostly they are having fun!! A loss won't bother me this season because I know our leaders will right the ship. We haven't even had a comete game yet and we literally just battled the toughest teams in the league. Just wait until we get this thing down completely. We will be unstoppable.

Thanks for listening to my girly rant!!